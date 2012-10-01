Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Capps, Maldonado Ready for Noozhawk-KEYT Prime-Time Debate

Congressional candidates will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday for their only live, televised debate of the election

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 1, 2012 | 8:56 p.m.

Final preparations are being made for Tuesday night’s live, televised debate between Rep. Lois Capps and challenger Abel Maldonado in their closely watched race for the 24th Congressional District seat.

The event, sponsored by Noozhawk and KEYT, will air on Channel 3 from 7 to 8 p.m., and be live streamed on Noozhawk.com. Noozhawk will also be tweeting the debate on Twitter, using the #debate24 hashtag.

Journalists from the two organizations met Monday afternoon to winnow a list of questions — ranging from local and domestic issues to foreign affairs — that will be asked of the two candidates. Most of the questions were drawn from the scores that were submitted by readers and viewers of the two news organizations.

KEYT anchor Paula Lopez will moderate the debate.

Each candidate will make an opening statement, which will be followed by the selected questions. The candidates will have an opportunity to offer a short rebuttal for each question, and the debate will end with brief closing statements from the pair.

The two candidates have faced off several times during the campaign, and will meet again Oct. 9 at UCSB in a debate sponsored by the Santa Barbara Independent and the Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.

Capps, a Democrat, has represented the Central Coast in Congress for the past 14 years, in a district spanning the coastal area from Oxnard in Ventura County north to Monterey County.

After starting his political career in the city of Santa Maria, Maldonado, a Republican, has represented the Central Coast in the Assembly and state Senate, and was appointed lieutenant governor by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. He lost a bid to retain that position in 2010.

The event will not include a live audience, but among those invited to KEYT’s studios in Santa Barbara for the debate are nearly a dozen local high school journalists.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 