Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Games Begin for SBPAL Junior High After-School Sports Leagues

Sports programs to be held at Goleta Valley, La Colina, La Cumbre and Santa Barbara junior high campuses

By Laurie Parker for the Santa Barbara Police Activities League | October 1, 2012 | 11:47 p.m.

Beginning this week, competitive junior high after-school sports leagues organized by the Santa Barbara Police Activities League (SBPAL) will start having games at four middle school campuses in Santa Barbara and Goleta. The SBPAL After-School Sports Program is a collaborative effort between SBPAL, the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta and the Santa Barbara Unified School District to provide after-school sports opportunities to youth in the community who would otherwise be unable to participate in competitive sports.

The participating schools are Goleta Valley Junior High, La Colina Junior High, La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara Junior High. This season begins with boys basketball and girls soccer and will end with a daylong tournament in December to see which school can grasp first place. All practices and games are held on campus and SBPAL provides transportation for the teams to and from games.

In addition to having the desire to play, the criterion for participation in the After-School Sports Program includes personal accountability of each student to complete their homework, to be a good citizen, and to maintain a satisfactory grade-point average. Participation also requires that the student attend school on the day of a practice or a game.

One aspect that makes the SBPAL After-School Sports Program unique is that it gives kids the chance to play competitive sports without the high cost of club fees. This program is free to students at Goleta Valley Junior High, La Colina Junior High, La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara Junior High. Everyone can participate! Additional information and registration forms can be obtained at the aforementioned school offices and the Twelve35 Teen Center, 1235 Chapala St., or by calling 805.962.5560.

Although the After-School Sports Program is free for participants, it’s not free to run. SBPAL pays for the coaches, referees and equipment that makes this program a success. Donations are welcome and can be made at the SBPAL website.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, or call 805.962.5560. Click here to make an online donation to the SBPAL through givezooks! Connect with the Santa Barbara Police Activities League on Facebook.

— Laurie Parker is executive director of the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 