Goleta Council to Hold Public Hearing on Green Building Program

Presentation to council will include report on initiative's progress, feedback from pair of workshops

The Goleta City Council will revisit the city’s proposed Green Building Program on Tuesday with a public hearing on a report about the initiative.

Valerie Kushernov, Goleta’s public information officer, said the council will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to receive a report on the program from staff and the city’s consultant from Global Green USA. She said the presentation will include information on the steps taken to develop a program based on input from the city’s advisory Green Ribbon Committee, as well as feedback received at two joint City Council-Planning Commission workshops in March and June.

“We’ve finalized the Green Building Program approach to focus on voluntary aspects of the program for most projects,” Pat Saley, acting Planning and Environmental Review director, said in a statement. “We look forward to presenting the proposed program at this City Council meeting for a recommendation on program adoption.”

The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. The meeting will be broadcast on public-access Channel 19.

