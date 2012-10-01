Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:50 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council to Hold Public Hearing on Green Building Program

Presentation to council will include report on initiative's progress, feedback from pair of workshops

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 1, 2012 | 5:51 p.m.

The Goleta City Council will revisit the city’s proposed Green Building Program on Tuesday with a public hearing on a report about the initiative.

Valerie Kushernov, Goleta’s public information officer, said the council will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to receive a report on the program from staff and the city’s consultant from Global Green USA. She said the presentation will include information on the steps taken to develop a program based on input from the city’s advisory Green Ribbon Committee, as well as feedback received at two joint City Council-Planning Commission workshops in March and June.

“We’ve finalized the Green Building Program approach to focus on voluntary aspects of the program for most projects,” Pat Saley, acting Planning and Environmental Review director, said in a statement. “We look forward to presenting the proposed program at this City Council meeting for a recommendation on program adoption.”

Click here for the agenda and staff report for Tuesday’s meeting, which will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. The meeting will be broadcast on public-access Channel 19. Click here to view the meeting on the city’s website.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 