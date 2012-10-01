J.M. Holliday Associates Earns Santa Barbara Beautiful Award for 1100 Santa Barbara St. Building

J.M. Holliday Associates Architecture + Interior Design was honored by Santa Barbara Beautiful at the 2012 awards program held Sunday at the Music Academy of the West. Along with a host of other award winners, the architects were recognized for the design of the 1100 Santa Barbara St. commercial building on the corner of Santa Barbara and Figueroa streets in downtown Santa Barbara.

This project was recognized for its beautiful architectural design, landscaping, details and sensitive use of materials that compliment (not compete with) the adjacent Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

“When one is designing a new building on the corner of such an important intersection, across from what has been widely recognized as one of the most beautiful public buildings in America, it is important to use restraint ... to create a new architecture that compliments the existing context,” said Michael Holliday FAIA, who was recently recognized by the American Institute of Architects as a Fellow for his contributions to the architectural profession.

“The credit for the success of this building goes to the team who made it happen. Our clients, Kip Bradley and Sep Wolf of Daketta Pacific; our contractor, Bowman Construction; our landscape architect, Arcadia Studio; and even the City of Santa Barbara were real team players in making this project a reality.”

Local, noted architect Bill Mahan has called the new building “one of the nicest designs in Santa Barbara since the 1930s ... beautiful composition, simple, compatible with its context. It’s a real standout.”

The 1100 Santa Barbara St. building was one of several award winners honored at the 2012 Santa Barbara Beautiful ceremony along with a host of other awards for philanthropy and public service. KEYT anchor Paula Lopez was the emcee at the annual event, which was co-hosted by Robert Adams, president of the nonprofit Santa Barbara Beautiful.

Other award winners included Suzanne and Duncan Mellichamp receiving the Griswold Award for Philanthropy, Donald G. Sharpe receiving the Jacaranda Award for Community Service, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary receiving the Playa de Santa Barbara Award for Environmental Stewardship, and Lynda.com receiving the Business in Art Award.

Also honored were Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, which received the President’s Award; Memory Wall at Serenity House, which received the Hugh Petersen Art in Public Places Award; JT Kaden received the Multifamily Residence Award; the City of Santa Barbara for the Carrillo Recreation Center receiving the Historic Revitalization Award; Ray Hicks of Casa Blanca Restaurant & Cantina receiving the Commercial Sign Award; the City of Santa Barbara Golf Club receiving the Public Open Space Award; Alan and Monica Gross receiving the Single-Family Home Award; and the Honorable and Mrs. Paul Flynn receiving the Single-Family Estate Award. A number of other recognitions and tree plaques were given for public service to the community.

Since 1965 Santa Barbara Beautiful has been supporting art, planting trees and recognizing outstanding buildings and individuals who make the community such a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family.

— Renee Johnson represents J.M. Holliday Associates Architecture + Interior Design.