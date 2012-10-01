Paving Project Planned on Highway 101 North of Gaviota

Minor delays are possible in northbound lanes on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Caltrans

A paving operation on northbound Highway 101 between the Highway 101/1 Separation and the Nojoqui Summit will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and Wednesday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed five minutes.

This project is being performed by the Caltrans maintenance team in Buellton.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-568-0858 or visit the District 5 website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.