Teen Arrested After Man Is Stabbed Near East Beach

Santa Barbara police say 17-year-old suspect who was taken into custody has gang ties

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:11 a.m. | October 2, 2012 | 2:59 a.m.

One person was hospitalized and a teenager was taken into custody Monday night following a stabbing near East Beach, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers were dispatched about 7:10 p.m. to the area near the sand volleyball courts in the 1300 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard for a report of a stabbing, said Sgt. Kenneth Kushner.

They found an adult victim, whose name was not released, suffering from stab wounds, and he was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition late Monday, Kushner said.

Witnesses told investigators that several Hispanic males were seen fleeing the scene, Kushner said.

A search was conducted, with the assistance of a police canine, and officers later took a 17-year-old boy into custody, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The teen was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement, Harwood said.

Police were not releasing the name of the teen, who is believe to have gang connections, because he is a minor, Kushner said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

