Washington School Goes Green with 5th Annual Eco Carnival on Saturday

Spencer the Gardener headlines festival, which will celebrate Mesa school's new edible garden

Washington School’s fifth annual Eco Carnival will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the Lower Lawn of the campus, 290 Lighthouse Road on the Mesa in Santa Barbara. Bring the kids, enjoy Spencer the Gardener Live, loads of fun-raising activities and prizes, food and drink. Spencer will perform songs from his new album, Organic Gangster.

Eco Carnival is a unique and super-fun family event. We’ll have lots of your traditional carnival games, face painting, a dunk tank, a cake walk, climbing wall, inflatable bouncers and more.

Come hungry, as we’ll have homemade Mexican and barbecue food and drinks made by our Washington parents, plus authentic Hawaiian shave ice, and much more — all served on compostable serving ware. New this year to celebrate our new edible gardens, we are offering our signature Wildcat green salad.

Our goal is to reach as close to zero waste as possible. GreenProject Consultants handle recycling, composting and landfill bins, disposal and provide a report of our zero waste goals.

Unique to our carnival is a “green walk” of eco-friendly businesses and environmental organizations presenting their educational message to the kids who carry and have their Green Walk passports stamped.

Among our green walk exhibitors:

» Santa Barbara Recycles

» Santa Babara Botanic Garden

» Tower Gardens

» Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary

» Organic Soup Kitchen

» Label GMO

» Art from Scrap Green Schools

» Santa Barbara Beekeeper’s Network

» Santa Barbara County Water Conservation

Join us for a fun and educational afternoon.

— Bonnie Barabas Figlo is a Washington School parent.