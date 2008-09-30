Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 1:18 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 

Kids Speaking Up: Why Do We Need a Bailout?

If we don't want economic ruin, we need to do something while we still have the option.

By Olivia Campbell, Kids Speaking Up | September 30, 2008 | 1:14 a.m.

There’s a lot you can buy with $700 billion, and I mean a lot. As it turns out, the U.S. economy might just be one of them. On Sept. 18, the Bush administration announced a bailout for all financial institutions having credit problems — in other words, all of them. Since then, there has been outrage among some of the American people. They claim that this bill doesn’t help them in the least. I beg to differ. And, honestly, if you asked one of the many protesters you probably see on your way to work, I doubt that many of them could tell you what the bailout is.

Article Image
Olivia Campbell
This bill purchases $700 billion worth of bad stock and other assets from multiple banks. This money is, of course, coming from the government and so we’re likely to be seeing taxes going up, which will in turn, decrease our weekly budgets. However, I feel that the term “bailout”” suggests that the banks will never pay us back. They will. In fact, they are going to buy these stocks back from us for the same price or more, so there’s a small possibility that the government might actually make some money.

What most people see as the bigger problem, though, is what happens if this doesn’t work. Well we’d pretty much be on the same path we’‘re on now, minus $700 billion. Of course, the national debt would go up, and we would be trying to pay this off for quite a while.

Another giant problem is what happens if we don’t go through with this. Actually, our economy crashing doesn’t just cause us grief, Asian and European markets would start falling, too. Wall Street and the Dow Jones have already lost several hundred points and, really, how much more of this can we take? With unemployment on the rise, and gas, food and pretty much everything else getting more expensive by the minute, the American people can’t afford a huge financial crash that would destroy our economy. We need to fix this now, while we still can.

Plenty of people I can think of say things like: “What does some teenager know about national issues? She’s not even a taxpayer!” I may not know much, but I do know that should this generation fail to pay off the debt, it will one day be mine.

I know we’ve spent more than $700 billion trying to fix the problems in Iraq and Afghanistan. Why not shift gears and try to solve our own? They say that history repeats itself. One of the major reasons for the fall of the Roman Empire was economic decline. If we don’t want to be next, we have to do something while we still have the option. If we don’t want to be next, we need to try this bill. If we don’t want to be next, things are going to have to change.

Dos Pueblos High freshman Olivia Campbell is a member of Kids Speaking Up, a local group working to educate youth on social, national and political issues and inspire them to write.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 