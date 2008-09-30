Tennis: Dos Pueblos Turns Up the Heat on San Marcos

Under dry, desert-like heat, Dos Pueblos scorched the courts with its shots in an intense Channel League battle against its friendly “sister” rivals at San Marcos. Battling fatigue, the Chargers kept their positive focus throughout the match and came away with a 13-5 victory.

The Chargers swept almost all of the sets in singles, and one singles’ match went the distance. Dos Pueblos’ Hayley Edwards and San Marcos’ Julian Mannix had already played two tough rounds but mustered up enough energy for the third. The audience observed their pounding the ball to every part of the court. In dubs, the Royals demonstrated how deep their dubs teams were. The Chargers snagged five sets, and, again, the third round was captivating. Chargers alternates Nicole Eskenazi and Sofia Pasternack battled back from 2-5 to take the set from the Royals’ Liz Morris and alternate Jackie Gregoire in a 7-5 finish.

Super co-captain Erica Cano said it best: “I am most proud about how our team pulled together, and for the first time, I really feel like we were not only a team, but a family.”

With the win, Dos Pueblos improves to 8-1, 3-0 in Channel League play. San Marcos is now 3-2 overall, and 1-1 in league play.

Again, both teams had a nice group of fans to cheer them on!

Dos Pueblos 13, San Marcos 5

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Erica Cano 3-0

Hayley Edwards 3-0

Lauren Stratman 2-0

Alternate: Hannah Zimmerman 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 2-0

Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 1-2

Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 1-2

Alternates: Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack 1-0

San Marcos Singles:

Julian Mannix 0-3

Kiki Katsev 1-2

Paris Badat 0-2

Alternate: Kelsey Fernandez 0-1

San Marcos Doubles:

Amy Kinsella/Shelby Zylstra 2-1

Christine Pearson/Amy Ransohoff 2-1

Annie Battles/Liz Morris 0-2

Liz Morris/alternate Jackie Gregoire 0-1

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.