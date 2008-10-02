Classic Car Show to Rev Up Support for Special Olympics

Join Special Olympics for a day of fun Saturday for the 3rd annual Classic Car Show, one of Special Olympics Santa Barbara’s biggest events.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature more than 100 classic cars on the Great Meadow overlooking the ocean at Santa Barbara City College, live music by “The Fog” and a barbecue lunch.

Admission and parking are free. Activities will include Sponsor’s Choice Awards, raffles, and arts and crafts for kids.

All car show entry fees and donations benefit Special Olympics Santa Barbara. All Special Olympics programs are free to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Santa Barbara offers sports training and competition to 250 athletes. Proceeds help athletes participate in local, regional and state competitions.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

To become a sponsor, make a contribution or volunteer, call 805.884.1516 or e-mail [email protected]

Sara Spataro is Special Olympics regional director.