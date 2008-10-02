Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 12:25 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 
Football: World-Famous Rangerettes to Perform at Tremblay Bowl

The Kilgore College drill team will entertain fans during halftime of the inaugural game.

By Dave Loveton | October 2, 2008 | 6:43 p.m.

The world-famous Rangerettes of Kilgore College in Texas will perform at the inaugural Tremblay Financial Services Bowl on Nov. 22 at La Playa Stadium on the campus of Santa Barbara City College. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., and the Southern California Community College teams will be announced one week before the game.

The Rangerettes, who started in 1940 at the two-year school, are the world’s best-known collegiate drill team, performing from coast to coast in the United States and on world tours to Korea, Mexico, Romania, France, Singapore and Ireland. They’ve appeared in major football bowl games and have performed at the New Year’s Cotton Bowl Classic in Dallas every year since 1951. They provided the halftime entertainment for three East-West Shrine Bowl games in Palo Alto in the 1980s, the only organization to ever be invited for return engagements in the history of this all-star game.

They also performed at the Indy 500 and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2003 and at President George W. Bush‘s 2005 inauguration in Washington, D.C.

“We were brainstorming about halftime entertainment at a bowl committee meeting, and Jack Callahan said he’d talk to Nick Zwick about the Rangerettes,” said Tim Tremblay, the owner of Tremblay Financial Services. “Everyone thought it was a great idea.”

Zwick and his wife, Kathy, are local philanthropists. Kathy Zwick is a former Rangerette and her daughter, San Marcos High School graduate Lauren Gibler, is a sophomore Rangerette who will be among 70 performers at the TFS Bowl. The four-day trip for the Rangerettes will be paid for by the Zwick Foundation.

“They’re almost like the Rockettes,” Tremblay said. “They do high-stepping, real difficult dance routines, and they’re known all over the world.”

The Rangerettes also will perform on Nov. 21 at the TFS Bowl silent auction at the Cabrillo Arts Center and at halftime of the Nov. 21 men’s basketball game between UCSB and No. 1 North Carolina. All proceeds from the TFS Bowl will go the Endowment for Youth and SBCC athletics.

John Martony, Santa Barbara City College’s football announcer for the past 21 years, will call the game on radio station KZSB (AM 1290).

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

