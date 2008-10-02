Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 12:29 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Outdoors Q&A: What Are the Rules on Assisting Injured Wildlife?

Read on for answers to that question and others about state regulations on hunting and fishing.

By Carrie Wilson | October 2, 2008 | 4:14 p.m.

Question: What are the requirements if you accidentally hit an animal while driving? Must you stop? Must you report it? Which animals (squirrels, bears, deer, etc.)? (Carol S., Sacramento)

Article Image
Carrie Wilson
Answer: According to Department of Fish & Game warden Patrick Foy, if a person hits a wild animal with a vehicle, the recommended response varies with the situation. If an injured animal, such as a deer or bear, can’t make its way from the roadway, or if it threatens public safety in any way, call 9-1-1. Never approach such an injured animal as it may fight its attacker to the death, even though you are trying to help. A solid blow from a deer hoof could kill a person.

If the animal sustains a collision but appears to be making its way on its own, it is best left to try to recover by itself. The animal stands a much greater chance of survival if left to recover without human interaction.

Animals that certainly will die if left alone can possibly be treated by a qualified person at any of the wildlife rehabilitation centers permitted by Fish & Game. Click here for a list of facilities separated by county.

Question: Why do we continue to have a two-deer limit in the B zones? The hunting pressure is extreme and there are not enough deer. One deer tag should be the limit per hunter. Also, I think we should have archery only in all zones. (Randy R.)

Answer: According to deer program coordinator Craig Stowers, California has two basic strategies for deer hunting. The B zones (and A and D zones) have traditionally been managed to provide maximum opportunity for hunters. Those zones have high quotas, and tags can essentially be purchased over the counter, giving hunters large areas that they can pretty much access whenever they want (as long as the season is open). X zones (with C zones soon to follow) are managed for a more quality experience for the hunter. Quotas are limited, and hunters must compete through the drawing to get them.

The surveys we have conducted indicate that most of our hunters just want to have a place to go each year. That’s the purpose of the A, B and D zones. Deer populations are not affected by California’s “bucks-only” hunting program. Under this type of system, deer populations are limited by habitat factors such as forage availability, water availability, competition with other herbivores, predators, etc. It is true that there’s a lot of pressure in the B zone, but that’s what it’s there for.

State law entitles deer hunters to kill two deer per year in this state. The X zone quotas include the archery hunters and are limited based on population estimates and hunter success — opening them up to basically unlimited access to archers doesn’t correspond to the current management strategy and would defeat the purpose of having the quota system at all.

Question: Awhile back, you stated that it was illegal to use a bang stick to assist in the taking or landing of a shark since it’s considered a firearm. As you probably know, to obtain a firearm one has to go through a background check and a 15- or 30-day waiting period. There are no such requirements for a bang stick, so how can it be considered a firearm? Also, how is one supposed to bring a live several hundred-pound six- or seven-gill shark aboard one’s vessel to dispatch it? (Mike M.)

Answer: Firearms are defined under Penal Code Section 12001. The definition of a firearm under 12001(b) states that “firearm” means “any device, designed to be used as a weapon, from which is expelled through a barrel a projectile by the force of any explosion or other form of combustion.” Some things such as bang sticks and flare guns are not restricted to waiting periods, but depending on their use, they can be classified as firearms.

As far as dispatching a large shark, the most important thing is that once the animal is within your control and possession, only then can you kill or dispatch the shark in whatever manner you choose. The most important thing to take away from my earlier answer was that guns are not an authorized method of take, but once the animal is under your control, you can dispatch it however you like.

Question: What are the “normal” months of the year that mussels are quarantined from harvest on the California coast? I understand it is variable from year to year and is monitored by testing, but is there a typical time frame that one can generally expect the quarantine to be implemented, such as late spring through summer months? (Alan A.)

Answer: The annual quarantine in California typically goes into effect from May 1 through Oct. 31 every year. For the most current information on this, call the Department of Public Health’s biotoxin information hot line at 800.553.4133. A recording is available 24/7 with the most current updates on quarantines and health warnings regarding any California shellfish which may be of concern.

Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Game. Her DFG-related question-and-answer column appears weekly at www.dfg.ca.gov/QandA/. She can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 