Rep. Capps Commends Biden’s Performance in VP Debate

Rep. Lois Capps on Thursday commended Sen. Joe Biden for his performance in the night’s debate.
“Sen. Biden showed why he was chosen to be Barack Obama‘s running mate,” Capps said. “Biden demonstrated his in-depth knowledge of the most complex issues plaguing our country and the steps we must take to put our country in a new direction. The first real test for a presidential nominee is the selection of a running mate who is ready to be president on day one. We saw again tonight that Sen, Obama picked someone who meets that test. And that choice is yet another demonstration that Sen. Obama has the judgment we need in a commander-in-chief.”
Sarah Ethington is campaign manager of the Friends of Lois Capps Campaign.