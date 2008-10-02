‘Royale’ Bash Raises More Than $40,000 for Vieja Valley School

In addition to raising money for essential school programs, the PTA-sponsored event, held at the Greek Orthodox Church on Sept. 20, also honored the principals of all three Hope School District Schools — Vieja Valley Principal Judy Stettler, Monte Vista Principal Nancy Lorenzen and Hope School Principal Barbara LaCorte — with special Ambassador Awards for their continued and long-standing commitment to the success of the Hope School District.
A number of live and silent auctions items were available for purchase, including a VIP James Bond package, which included red carpet tickets to the London premiere of Quantum of Silence and parties with the family of Ian Fleming.
Leslie Dinaberg was an organizer for the Vieja Valley School fundraiser.
Joining in on the fun are Vieja Valley staff members, back row from left, Teri Brown, Judy Stettler, Andrea Lauderdale, Nancy Myers, Rebecca Ito, Kim Geritz and Kate Barker, and, front row from left, David Nelson, Kelly Johnson, Greg Stevens and Cindy Busby. (Scott Gibson / www.gibsonpix.com photo)
