‘Royale’ Bash Raises More Than $40,000 for Vieja Valley School

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support art, music, computer science and other programs.

A James Bond-themed “Casino Royale” fall bash helped raise more than $40,000 to fund the art, music, science lab, counseling, computer science and physical education programs at Vieja Valley School.

In addition to raising money for essential school programs, the PTA-sponsored event, held at the Greek Orthodox Church on Sept. 20, also honored the principals of all three Hope School District Schools — Vieja Valley Principal Judy Stettler, Monte Vista Principal Nancy Lorenzen and Hope School Principal Barbara LaCorte — with special Ambassador Awards for their continued and long-standing commitment to the success of the Hope School District.

A number of live and silent auctions items were available for purchase, including a VIP James Bond package, which included red carpet tickets to the London premiere of Quantum of Silence and parties with the family of Ian Fleming.

Leslie Dinaberg was an organizer for the Vieja Valley School fundraiser.