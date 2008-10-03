Three Vehicles Involved in Head-On Collision on Calle Real

About 1:30 p.m. Thursday, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire and AMR ambulance personnel received a call of a head-on collision with three vehicles involved on Calle Real, east of Dexter Road.

Responding units found a three-axle Peterbuilt dump truck, a Nissan Frontier and a Ford Ranger involved in the collision, with injuries to the drivers of the Nissan and Ranger and one passenger.

Anthony Babcock, 50, of Santa Maria was driving a 1979 Peterbuilt westbound on Calle Real with Cody Eicorn, 23, of Santa Barbara following behind in a silver 2005 Nissan frontier.

Robert Catalfamo, 38, of Santa Barbara was driving a 1993 Ford Ranger pickup truck eastbound on Calle Real. He lost control of his vehicle, at which time it crossed the double yellow lines of Calle Real and struck the dump truck head-on with the left front of the Ranger against the left front of the dump truck. The Ranger slid down the left side of the dump truck, striking its left side fuel tank and second axle. The action caused the Ranger to spin out of control and strike the Nissan Frontier.

Eicorn and Catalfamo were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Eicorn was treated and released with minor injuries. Catalfamo admitted for observation and a fractured left arm. Catalfamo’s passenger, Ryan Kelly, 27, of Lompoc was also transported to Cottage Hospital, treated and released. Neither Catalfamo nor Kelly was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the collision.

Calle Real east of Dexter Road was closed for about an hour.

Officer Daniel Barbara is a public affairs officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara area.