Capps Discusses Flower Industry During Visits to Local Farms

Discussions center on their contributions to the state and local economics and plans to continue growth

Local flower growers welcomed Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, to their farms this week to discuss the industry’s contributions to the state and local economies and their plans for staying robust in the years ahead.

During a daylong visit by the congresswoman and her staff, growers described how they produce a range of high-quality products while meeting the state’s tough environmental standards, water use restrictions and grappling with rising health-care costs.

Capps told a gathering of growers that the visit helped her stay “very mindful” how real estate prices, foreign competition and transportation leave a narrow profit margin for the industry.

Statewide, cut-flower cultivation and sales is a $10.3 billion industry, employing nearly 15,000 people. Locally, Santa Barbara County is the highest cut-flower producing region in the United States. The area’s roughly 50 cut-flower growers generate more than $648.3 million in economic activity and nearly $21.1 million in county taxes, according to an economic impact study produced for the California Cut Flower Commission last year. That study concluded that the industry’s indirect impact in Santa Barbara County accounts for as many as 7,410 jobs.

California Cut Flower Commission Chairman Hans Brand, also president of B&H Flowers, explained how growers from the area and all over the state are working together on developing a new transportation model that would increase inefficiency, take unnecessary trucks off the road and enable growers to deliver the highest quality products at a cost that can compete with South American imports from countries such as Colombia.

Capps said the idea made sense and that “my door is always open.”

California’s growers represent 80 percent of the domestic production, but only 20 percent of the U.S. market, down from 64 percent in 1991 when the United States opened its market to imports to products from Colombia and other countries on a duty-free basis.

Capps has worked closely with growers to educate and seek support from the state’s congressional delegation in obtaining possible federal support the new transportation model.

Rene VanWingerden, of Ocean Breeze Inc., who is chairing the CCFC’s New Model Task Force Chair, said the new transportation model will help family operations like his stay in business for generations to come.

Capps said she welcomed the chance for her and her staff to better appreciate “how much a part of the community you are and with — all the people you employ, and the families that are very much part of your families.”

— Cecily Fuller represents the California Cut Flower Commission.