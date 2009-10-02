Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:34 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Autumn’s a Great Time to Hit the Open Road

Pack a bag, crank up the car tunes and head out — it's that easy

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | October 2, 2009 | 9:57 p.m.

“Road trip! Grab yer duffle bag, son. We’re heading out,” I announced to my airline-pilot son, who is enjoying a forced vacation because of a fractured ankle (pilots use their feet — and darn near everything they have two of — to fly).

Capt. David Bacon
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)

“Let’s do it!” he was quick to reply.

It took us 15 minutes to get ready. No one knows how to be travel-ready better than an airline pilot. We each packed a midsize duffle bag with a toiletries kit, undies, shirts, pants and a flannel shirt. That’s it. We like to keep it simple — one hand for the luggage and one hand for the coffee cup.

We piled into the car, cranked up some road tunes (“Born to be Wild” is my favorite) and figured out where to go on the way to the freeway.

Three minutes is plenty of time to reach a destination decision, and we decided on Monterey. Yep, I know — we traded one quaint coast town for another, but we love the coast.

We stopped for a break and to check out the scenery in the Five Cities area. We’ve both spent some good times on the Pismo Dunes and it has become a favorite area. Then we picked up another cup of coffee and were back on the road, with the shiny side up and the grille pointed north.

The drive from Salinas to Monterey, along Highway 68, is a pretty one. Come to think of it, so is nearly every other drive thereabouts.

We stayed at Cannery Row, and ate lots of chocolate from the shops and plenty of good grub from the eateries. We hit the shops to add a few items to our collections of memorabilia and visited the cool museum. Late in the day, we shot some pool, then lazed away the evening tapping our toes while listening to fun live music (rock and blues) at our favorite saloon/eatery, Sly McFly’s. We stayed two nights and got back on the road by 7 a.m. so we could make our afternoon appointments back home.

This seems to be the perfect time for quick — or long — road trips. Traffic is light, gas prices are down a bit, crowds are down a lot and the weather is ideal. Autumn is here, and road trips are on my mind.

Consider a road trip and keep it simple. It will make wrong things seem right, and right things seem better.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 