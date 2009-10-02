Hollister Brewing Earns Bronze Medal at Beer Festival

The Goleta company's Hip Hop Double IPA was the only beer to repeat medal in its category

Hollister Brewing Company’s Hip Hop Double IPA (India Pale Ale) was awarded a bronze medal in the Imperial India Pale Ale category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

Hip Hop Double IPA was the only beer to repeat medal in the category this year.

More than 49,000 attendees attended the three-day annual event that featured 495 breweries competing in 78 judged categories with 3,308 beers entered in the competition. That number represents the highest number of beers ever entered in the festival.

The Great American Beer Festival is the largest beer competition in the United States and has been held every year since 1982. It is presented by the Brewers Association, a nonprofit educational and trade organization that is devoted to making quality brewing and beer information available to anyone. The Brewers Association also promotes and protects American craft beer, American craft brewers and the community of brewing enthusiasts.

Brewer Eric Rose said he “was very excited and honored to repeat in this very competitive beer category for one of today’s most sought after craft beers.” He described Hip Hop as “an extreme hop experience.” Rose has garnered four other medals (two gold and two silver) at the Great American Beer Festival during his professional brewing career.

Double IPA is a modern style characterized by beers that are light in malt body and high in hop bitterness. Hip Hop is a yellow-colored ale with pale crystal malts and a large amount of dextrose to achieve the extremely dry and smooth taste.

But Hip Hop is more about the hops than the malt. The beer was brewed with four hop varietals throughout the brewing process (Centennial, Columbus, Cascade and Amarillo) and contains more than four pounds of hops per barrel. Hip Hop is also dry hopped in the fermenter and serving vessel for increased hop aroma and flavor. Hip Hop is best described as being a high alcohol beer that has a smooth and dry malt body accentuated by a piney and resinous hop bite with aromas of tropical fruit and pine needles.

Hollister Brewing Company is located in the Camino Real Marketplace, 6980 Marketplace Drive in Goleta.

— Marshall Rose represents Hollister Brewing Company.