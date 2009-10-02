Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:10 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Hollister Brewing Earns Bronze Medal at Beer Festival

The Goleta company's Hip Hop Double IPA was the only beer to repeat medal in its category

By Marshall Rose | October 2, 2009 | 6:32 p.m.

Hollister Brewing Company’s Hip Hop Double IPA (India Pale Ale) was awarded a bronze medal in the Imperial India Pale Ale category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

Hip Hop Double IPA was the only beer to repeat medal in the category this year.

More than 49,000 attendees attended the three-day annual event that featured 495 breweries competing in 78 judged categories with 3,308 beers entered in the competition. That number represents the highest number of beers ever entered in the festival.

The Great American Beer Festival is the largest beer competition in the United States and has been held every year since 1982. It is presented by the Brewers Association, a nonprofit educational and trade organization that is devoted to making quality brewing and beer information available to anyone. The Brewers Association also promotes and protects American craft beer, American craft brewers and the community of brewing enthusiasts.

Brewer Eric Rose said he “was very excited and honored to repeat in this very competitive beer category for one of today’s most sought after craft beers.” He described Hip Hop as “an extreme hop experience.” Rose has garnered four other medals (two gold and two silver) at the Great American Beer Festival during his professional brewing career.

Double IPA is a modern style characterized by beers that are light in malt body and high in hop bitterness. Hip Hop is a yellow-colored ale with pale crystal malts and a large amount of dextrose to achieve the extremely dry and smooth taste.

But Hip Hop is more about the hops than the malt. The beer was brewed with four hop varietals throughout the brewing process (Centennial, Columbus, Cascade and Amarillo) and contains more than four pounds of hops per barrel. Hip Hop is also dry hopped in the fermenter and serving vessel for increased hop aroma and flavor. Hip Hop is best described as being a high alcohol beer that has a smooth and dry malt body accentuated by a piney and resinous hop bite with aromas of tropical fruit and pine needles.

Hollister Brewing Company is located in the Camino Real Marketplace, 6980 Marketplace Drive in Goleta.

— Marshall Rose represents Hollister Brewing Company.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 