House Approves $1.9 Million for Water Projects in Santa Barbara County

The appropriations bill includes more than $1.6 million for dredging in Santa Barbara Harbor

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Friday the approval of $1.9 million for water projects in Santa Barbara County as part of the conference report on House Resolution 3183, the Fiscal Year 2010 Energy and Water Appropriations bill.

The conference report was approved Thursday by the House on a 308-114 vote. Next week, the legislation will be considered by the Senate and is expected to pass and go to President Barack Obama for his approval.

At the request of Capps, the conference report includes more than $1.6 million for dredging in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The commercial and recreational harbor is the homeport to a variety of U.S. government vessels, including the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin, which provides critical law enforcement and search and rescue missions in the Santa Barbara Channel, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s research and monitoring vessel, the R/V Shearwater.

“Annual dredging of the Santa Barbara Harbor is essential to ensuring the vitality of our fishing and tourism industries,” Capps said. “We have to regularly dredge the channel to make sure it remains navigable throughout the year.”

The report also includes $202,000 to continue a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study investigating shoreline protection and coastal storm damage reduction strategies, including beach nourishment, submerged artificial reefs and seawalls, along the Carpinteria shoreline. The new funding is in addition to the $350,000 granted for the study through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

Additionally, the report includes $99,000 to address flooding concerns along Lower Mission Creek. For years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, working with the city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, has sought to reduce flood damage in the Lower Mission Creek area through a combination of channel improvements and bridge replacements. The new funding is in addition to the $600,000 previously granted for this project through the recovery act.

“I’m glad that we are moving forward with this flood control and ecosystem rehabilitation project,” Capps said.

Finally, the report includes federal support to investigate shoreline protection and coastal storm damage reduction at Goleta Beach. The county is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a project that would create and maintain a wider beach for shore protection and recreation, as well as prevent future loss of sand, and other park amenities.

“I’m pleased to announce the federal government’s continued interest in helping to address the severe erosion problem at Goleta Beach,” Capps said. “This is one of our county’s most popular beaches. Unfortunately, several major storms have eroded the beach, threatening coastal recreation and the local businesses that thrive because of it.”

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.