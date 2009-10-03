A Day After the Lockdown, San Marcos Returns to School as Usual

Principal praises students and staff for their cooperation, and officials make no arrests as the alleged gun turns out to be a sports-drink bottle

San Marcos High School Principal Norm Clevenger said spirits were high on campus Friday as students and teachers resumed classroom activities after Thursday’s all-day lockdown.

Students held a homecoming rally and an extended lunch to celebrate, and Clevenger used his first-period speech to students to “give them a little pat on the back” for their cooperation under lockdown Thursday.

“They were terrific,” he said. “Staff was, too, being in a lockdown for about four hours in one room, not knowing what’s going on.”

San Marcos was locked down as sheriff’s deputies searched for a teenager reportedly seen with a gun near campus.

A news release issued jointly by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Barbara School District on Thursday evening said the alleged gun brandished by a student in a parking lot adjacent to the school had been a sports-drink bottle. No charges or arrests have been made, and the statement said San Marcos would pursue its own investigation.

Clevenger said the school was addressing truancy issues for the four students in the parking lot, and he said he met with them Friday morning. Those students are still responsible for missing class, “but they weren’t responsible for a witness who made a misinterpretation of what happened,” he said.

According to Clevenger, an adult who was driving by the students saw something going on and made a judgment that one of the students had a gun.

“We questioned a lot of kids,” he said, “and I was there when the adult witness came in and said it looked like a black gun.”

The school has drills for such a situation every year, Clevenger said. He lauded the cooperation among the administration as students were moved — one class at a time — to the library from the gym during the four-hour lockdown.

Except for students needing to use restrooms, they were sequestered in classrooms, the gym or the library, Clevenger said, adding that the lockdown plan went smoothly.

“The kids were great,” he said. “If some of the kids were acting nervous, other students were there cheering them up. They were making the best of it.”

Clevenger said he wasn’t sure whether any of the students had taken advantage of on-campus counseling Friday, but that the students were notified it was available.

In addition to the San Marcos campus, 4750 Hollister Ave., El Camino School, 5020 San Simeon Drive, and Hollister School, 4950 Anita Lane, also were locked down Thursday because of the risk.

Melissa Fitch has a kindergartner and a second-grader at El Camino. She showed up at 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a meeting, already knowing the school was in lockdown. She was let into the school’s office, where many of children were located.

Fitch said she was impressed with the way the teachers and armed escort from the Sheriff’s Department treated the students. More than 300 children attend the school, and all were moved into a multipurpose room, served a hot lunch and watched a movie while they waited, she said.

“None of the children were under stress,” she said. “The teachers were awesome. ... When those kids are in lockdown, nothing is going to happen to them. Everybody knew what to do.”

The search for a suspect was a multiagency effort that included about 50 law-enforcement officials, according to Darin Fotheringham, incident commander for the Sheriff’s Department.

The lockdown lasted so long because of the circumstances of the suspects, he said. Once it became apparent that the four males most likely were San Marcos students, it was decided that all of the classrooms had to be searched for individuals who met the description given by the witness.

“With a pretty good description, we can clear the campus pretty quickly,” Fotheringham said. “But in this case, the suspect was likely part of the lockdown.”

As classrooms were searched, students were moved to the gym or auditorium, where food and water and other facilities were available, he said.

Backpacks and bags were left behind, since officers were searching for an alleged firearm and the suspect could have passed it on to someone else even if apprehended, Fotheringham said.

Once the four involved teens were found, in the same location, authorities interviewed the students and began piecing together the circumstances of the altercation.

Although they eventually concluded that no weapon was involved, the search of the campus continued after students were released.

“We cleared the campus two ways,” Fotheringham said. “Not only did we clear it through investigation, but even if there had been a gun, we searched all the areas the suspects had been.”

Witnesses shouldn’t be discouraged not to report suspicious activity in the future, Fotheringham said.

“We always ask the public to report, so authorities can investigate and ensure the safety of the community,” he said.

One week ago, and one mile away, Vieja Valley School, 434 Nogal Drive, was locked down for an hour after a passerby reported that a man was carrying a large gun near the campus. Authorities later confirmed that a nearby resident had carried an unloaded shotgun to his house from his car.

That case and Thursday’s lockdowns were resolved with no one being hurt, the top priority, Fotheringham said.

“When you look at the possible outcomes, you can see why we do this — so it doesn’t happen,” he said.

During school hours, the Sheriff’s Department responds in force. On Thursday, administrators put on uniforms and helped alongside patrol deputies, an aviation unit, the intel unit and detectives.

The sheriff’s helicopter circled the area throughout the day in case the situation changed. It ensured no one was hiding on the roof and watched as the 1,800 students were released, since the situation was not fully resolved, Fotheringham said.

Assisting agencies included the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara Police Department, UCSB police and deputy district attorney’s investigators.

Any follow-up investigation is expected to be completed by early next week.

