Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:21 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

UCSB to Close Off-Campus Studies Center in Ventura

Officials say the decision was made for financial reasons, and no new students are being accepted

By UCSB | October 2, 2009 | 1:03 p.m.

UCSB has announced plans to close its Ventura Center for Off-Campus Studies. The decision was made for financial reasons, as UCSB is faced with cutting $45 million from its budget this year as a result of reductions in state support for the UC system.

“We are very proud of the major contributions UC Santa Barbara has made to education and the work force in Ventura over the years by graduating several hundred students through this program,” UCSB Executive Vice Chancellor Gene Lucas said. “But this is an extremely challenging time for the UC system and for UCSB. The decision to shut down this program is a decision we wish we did not have to make. None of the choices that confront us as we reduce our costs are good ones.”

The program in Ventura enrolls 65 students, most of whom have taken classes at a community college before transferring to pursue a four-year degree through the UCSB center. Many of those enrolled in the program are working adults and parents. UCSB officials say they will be assisting those interested in completing their degree program.

Established in 1974, the Ventura Center is the oldest off-campus studies program in the UC system. While other UC campuses have operated such centers at one time or another, UCSB is the only campus still doing so. A similar UCSB off-campus program in Santa Maria was shut down earlier for financial reasons. No date has yet been set for the final closing of the Ventura Center, although no new students are being accepted this year.

The center is located on Maple Street near the Pacific View Mall, a few blocks off Highway 101. The center, with six classrooms, is housed in a leased facility, which UCSB will be vacating. In addition to classes for students in the degree program, the center has also housed UCSB Extension courses and served as a base for a range of UCSB academic and outreach activities.

“I regret the circumstances that have led to this decision: The state is underfunding UC, and the Ventura program has long depended on the UCSB campus to subsidize its operations. In the current budget climate that is no longer possible,” said Michael Brown, acting dean of Extended Learning Services and a professor of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology in the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at UCSB. “We will do all we can to see to it that the students now enrolled are offered a seamless route to completing their degree.”

About 4,000 students have taken classes at the Ventura center since it opened 25 years ago.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 