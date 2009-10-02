United Boys & Girls Club Appoints New Director

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County has appointed Magda Arroyo the Westside Unit director and the club’s director of development.

Arroyo is a Santa Barbara native who attended local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High School before launching a career in banking and the financial services industry. Along the way, she realized her true passion in helping kids.

“Through personal experience I am familiar with the life that leads our youth into gangs and am strongly committed to change,” Arroyo said.

She has served in leadership positions with many local nonprofit organizations, including The Unity Shoppe, Police Activities League and Girls Inc. In 2005, she was named Citizen of the Year by the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association.

“Madga’s unique life and business experiences qualifies her well for this critical position in helping today’s kids achieve their full potential,” said Michael Rattray, CEO of the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County. “We’re really excited that she’s on our team.”

Launched in 1945, the United Boys and Girls Clubs now serves five communities throughout Santa Barbara County, helping more than 7,000 youths.