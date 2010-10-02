Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:27 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Das Williams Touts Budget Bona Fides in Making the Case for Assembly

Santa Barbara councilman says lessons learned locally will pay off in Sacramento

After 21 months of campaigning, Democrat Das Williams is in the home stretch of the 35th Assembly District race against Republican Mike Stoker. With the election a little over a month away, Noozhawk caught up with Williams to hear about his plans should he be elected Nov. 2.

Das Williams
Williams, 36, has been a Santa Barbara city councilman since 2003 and will be barred by term limits from seeking a third term next year. Last year, just after he made it clear he’d be running for the Assembly, Williams said he wanted to continue serving the community rather than retire from politics. A former teacher, Williams also worked in the Capitol for then-Assemblywoman Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, who was first elected in 1998 and went on to serve three terms in Sacramento before being termed out herself. Williams defeated Susan Jordan in a bruising Democratic primary in June.

This year’s election could bring some surprises, however. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, independents make up a record 20 percent of registered voters, up from 9 percent in 1990. Noozhawk asked Williams what some of the biggest differences were between him and Stoker.

“The difference is between reality-based budgeting and fantasy land,” Williams said. “Politicians up there are making the kind of promises that Mike Stoker is making now, and saying that he’s going to somehow (close the budget gap) without any cuts ... I just laugh.”

With the state considering more layoffs to save money, Williams said that wouldn’t be the right move while California has almost 13 percent of its population unemployed.

“I think that’s very dangerous and would compound our economic woes. These aren’t faceless bureaucrats,” he said, adding that teachers, construction teams and the like are all part of the casualties, if approved.

“That would damage the economy and the recovery,” he said.

Public education is Williams’ biggest priority.

“If we have to sacrifice other things ... we need to have a public education system,” he said. “That’s the best thing we have going.”

The rough budget talks Williams has been a part of on the city council have been valuable experience, he said.

“It’s very important,” he said. “I have been a Democrat who’s argued for maintaining public safety services and expanded youth programs. But we’ve had to trim costs wherever we could.”

After ending the last two years with deficits, Williams said he’s proud that Santa Barbara is ending this year in the black.

“Unlike cities all across the state, we did that without taking short-sighted actions,” he said.

Carrying that experience to Sacramento is something Williams says he feels equipped to do, but he acknowledges that the Legislature will be a whole different ballgame.

“It’s so huge of a problem that it is not factual to say that you can solve the whole problem either by cuts or by revenues,” Williams said. “It’s got to be some of both. It’s got to be a balanced approach ... If you tried to take $19 billion in cuts, you would destroy our public education system.

“It’s very true that the most effective legislators are the people who create relationships,” he said, adding that he’s proud of the relationships he’s established with Republicans on the Cachuma Operation & Maintenance Board, where he represents the city of Santa Barbara.

Williams said moving the city toward using more solar power and other alternative energies has reduced the cost of municipal building utilities and operating costs. Santa Barbara has met all of its Kyoto Protocol goals, even as the country hasn’t, Williams said. The trash trucks operated by MarBorg Industries and Allied Republic that now run on natural gas and diesel, which Williams considers “a great accomplishment.” The frequency of bus transportation is also a big plus, he says, as well as creek restoration.

Williams said he’s also proud of being able to help work on the budget of Peabody Charter School, which he serves as a trustee.

“We’ve gone back down to a 20-to-1 student-teacher ratio and avoided having to lay off teachers,” he said.

Click here for more information on the Williams campaign.

Click here for a related Noozhawk interview with Mike Stoker.

Williams and Stoker will face off at 7 p.m. Thursday in a League of Women Voters debate at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. The event is free.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

