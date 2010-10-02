Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:23 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Flash-Flood Watch Issued for Santa Barbara County Backcountry

Heavy rain, mudslides close two remote Ventura County roads

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | October 2, 2010 | 8:49 p.m.

Capping a week that began with scorching heat and saw high humidity with nighttime lightning shows, the National Weather Service issued a flash-flood watch through Sunday night for the mountains of northern Santa Barbara County.

A stalled upper-level low-pressure system off northern Baja has been pushing subtropical moisture into Southern California from Mexico, causing scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and possible hail at higher elevations. Scattered showers in coastal areas are possible.

Saturday afternoon, the weather service said a cluster of strong thunderstorms was moving through the Cuyama Valley into San Luis Obispo County. Hail up to a half-inch in diameter was expected, along with heavy rain and dangerous lightning. Flooding of low-lying areas and minor debris flows near the La Brea Fire burn area were possible.

In the Ventura County backcountry earlier Saturday, heavy rain and mudslides forced the closure of Highway 33 and Lockwood Valley Road near Frazier Park, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported.

There is a 20 percent chance or rain and thundershowers overnight Saturday with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s on Sunday and Monday.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 