Center for Successful Aging Names Gary Linker Its New Executive Director

Dr. Gary Linker has been named executive director of the Center for Successful Aging in Santa Barbara.

Linker holds a doctorate in clinical psychology and has been a licensed marriage and family therapist for 34 years. He is the co-founder of Pacifica Graduate Institute and the founder of New Beginnings Counseling Center.

Linker also has a private practice specializing in couples and family building. He enjoys working with people to create programs that make an impact in our community.

He has been married to his wife, Vicky, for 21 years and they have two children, Danielle and Aaron.

The Center for Successful Aging invites the community to come meet Linker at the nonprofit organization’s second annual fundraiser, a Catered Savoir Affaire, to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Rincon Catering & Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria. The event, which this year honors community activist Betty Rosness, features 12 outstanding wineries and caterers, and is chaired by chef Michael Hutchings.

Click here for more information on the Center for Successful Aging, or call 805.963.8080. Click here for more information on a Catered Savoir Affaire.

— Marty Golden is a board member of the Center for Successful Aging.