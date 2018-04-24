Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:22 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Carlos Santana, A Real Guitar Hero

Legendary guitarist hits all the right notes at the Chumash Casino Resort

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 2, 2011 | 12:39 p.m.

There are a few rock guitarists whose playing and tone is so distinctive that after just a few notes you know who it is. I remember the first time I heard Roger Waters’ solo album, The Pros and Cons of Hitchhiking, I thought, “Who does this guitarist think he is, Eric Clapton?” So I looked at the credits, and lo and behold, it was Clapton. I’d also put the immortal Jimi Hendrix and U2’s The Edge in this category.

Another is Carlos Santana, whose playing is distinguished by its expressiveness, which comes through in his warm distorted tone, sustained notes, use of dynamics, and phrasing that draws upon rock, jazz and Latin stylings. Not surprisingly, his guitar playing was the star of the nearly three-hour sold-out concert at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Wednesday night.

The concert started with a rather cacophonous intro from the band, both large and loud — with three drummers, including Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman — in which the guitar parts of a few well-known songs at times broke through, such as Led Zeppelin’s “Misty Mountain Hop,” Free’s “All Right Now” and Hendrix’s “Purple Haze.” Eventually, the band settled into a cover of AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” with rapped verses and sung choruses before morphing into the chant from Funkadelic’s “Get Off Your Ass and Jam.”

My hopes and dreams (for a Santana concert, at least) were fulfilled next, with the band playing the first three songs from the 1970 Latin-jazz-rock masterpiece, Abraxas. Here the hallmarks of Santana were on full display: cool grooves, expressive guitar solos and classic songs like “Black Magic Woman” — with the main theme from Hendrix’s “Third Stone From The Sun” thrown in for good measure — and “Oye Como Va.” Personally. I would’ve been happy for Santana to continue on through with the rest of the album, but of course there is more to Santana than this classic period.

Indeed, next up was “Maria Maria,” which hit No. 1 30 years after Abraxas was released, and “Foo Foo” from yet a few years later, both with a spicy Latin flavor that got the crowd on its feet. (It probably helped that Santana told the audience that they were “way too young to be sitting down”.) Later, at the end of the main set, was another newish song — his 1999 mega-hit “Smooth” with its tasty guitar lick that introduced him to a new generation.

He also revisited his earliest songs, including “Jingo;” “Soul Sacrifice,” which kicked off the encore and is well known to the ex-hippies as one of the highlights of the Woodstock movie; and “Evil Ways,” which segued into John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme.” Say, did anyone else notice that Santana’s snappy white outfit resembled the one he wears on the album cover of Love Devotion Surrender, his 1972 collaboration with John McLaughlin that includes their version of of “A Love Supreme?” A rockin’ cover of the contemporary song, “Sunshine Of Your Love” — originally by Cream and with the guitar of fellow guitar hero Eric Clapton — was also on the program.

Santana also did a bit of cosmic sermonizing during the concert, and parts of this really resonated with the show’s vibe. Quoting Nelson Mandela: “Revenge is like drinking poison and expecting someone else to die;” quoting Bob Marley: “Emancipate yourself from mental slavery;” and quoting John Coltrane: “One positive thought creates billions of positive vibrations.” And from Carlos Santana: “You do matter, you’re significant, you’re meaningful, you can make a difference.”

A few of Santana’s bandmembers also had a chance to shine in the spotlight. Midconcert, Benny Rielveld tore it up with an amazing bass solo, which was followed by an incredible drum solo by Blackman. During “Soul Sacrifice,” Dennis Chambers had the drum solo honors.

Santana has had an amazing career spanning four decades, with the common thread being his expressive guitar that continues to touch the hearts and souls of his audiences. Thanks, Carlos, for the positive vibrations.

Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 