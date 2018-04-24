Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Missing Hiker Rescued in Santa Barbara County Backcountry

Sheriff's helicopter, search and rescue team combine to locate Ventura backpacker

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 2, 2011 | 11:22 p.m.

A Ventura backpacker missing for more than a day in Los Padres National Forest northeast of Lake Cachuma was rescued Saturday night by a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department helicopter and the all-volunteer Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Sunday that the 25-year-old Ventura man and three friends had set out Wednesday from the Upper Oso/Paradise Road area, about 10 miles north of Santa Barbara. The group was 12-15 miles into a trek in the Mission Pine Basin area when the man became separated from the group around midday Friday, he said.

When the man failed to appear Saturday morning, Sugars said, the three other backpackers hiked out and called 9-1-1 to report him missing.

The Search and Rescue Team and the Sheriff’s Aviation Unit were deployed around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sugars said.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, the crew of sheriff’s Copter One located the missing hiker near the trail between Upper Oso and Mission Pine Basin, Sugars said. The helicopter landed to pick him up, then transported him Upper Oso Campground, where a Search and Rescue unit was waiting.

Sugars said the man was dehydrated and exhausted, and he was treated at the scene by a crew from American Medical Response. The hiker’s identity was not released.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

