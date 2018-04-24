Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:21 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 59º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Sometimes in Business It’s Who You Know That Matters

Make your contacts count by getting to know people relevant to your needs

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | October 2, 2011 | 12:47 p.m.

During the years that I owned BrandNew Industries, I was occasionally approached to join the local chamber of commerce. I went to a few of their mixers at which people mingled, made small talk, exchanged business cards and, frankly, tried to promote their own business. The real advantage of mixers like that is to develop a network of business contacts.

I soon realized that although it was an enjoyable, and perhaps valuable, experience to meet and get to know other local business people, it would do little to promote my own business. Why not? Because my business sold a unique line of products to individuals and companies across the country and around the world, and few people in the Santa Barbara area had a need for branding irons, which is what we made. I couldn’t see the advantage of networking with these people.

So I never joined the chamber. You might say this was selfish or shortsighted on my part, but remember, when you’re running a small business, you must prioritize your time and money and use it as wisely as possible to promote it and grow it.

“And now,” as Paul Harvey used to say, “for the rest of the story.”

One day I noticed an ad in the local paper about a business-plan seminar being held at SBCC. It would last for a full semester and cost about $300. I wondered whether to sign up for it. Having extensive experience in starting and/or managing many small businesses, I wondered whether I would really learn anything in the class. (It was not an issue of being smug and self-important. It was an issue of how I prioritized my time.)

After some thought, I decided that perhaps I could learn something and that it would be worth trying, so I registered for the class.

Did I learn anything? Yes. Did I learn a lot? Not really.

But something very surprising came out of the class experience. Each class night we would have a guest expert lecture us on his or her specialty. Most of them were excellent, and after each of those presentations, I would go up to the person, hand him my business card and ask for his. Then a few days later, I would send him an email inviting him to lunch.

Before long I had developed a network of experts who had become friends and on whom I could call at almost any time for their expert advice.

Now, whenever I have any kind of a problem that I can’t figure out on my own, my very next thought is, “Who do I know who might know about this particular issue?” Then I would have lunch with one of my experts. And later on, many of these same people became members of my board of directors.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 