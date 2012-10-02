Accident Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital

Collision with a van occurred Tuesday at Carrillo and Santa Barbara streets

A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday in a collision with a van at a downtown intersection, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 9:20 a.m. at Carrillo and Santa Barbara streets, said Lt. Paul McCaffrey.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not available, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the van, whose name also was not available, was not injured, McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey reminded motorists to be watchful for motorcycles and other low-profile vehicles, especially on busy thoroughfare such as the Carrillo Street corridor.

