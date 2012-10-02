Antioch University to Host Forum on Affordable Care Act

How will Obamacare impact California, Santa Barbara and you? Antioch University will host a health-care forum on the Affordable Care Act at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15 in its Community Hall at 602 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara. Admission is free.
California Insurance Commissioner David Jones will be the keynote speaker.
Also assessing the bill’s impact in a Q&A with the audience will be local health-care leaders Dr. Cynder Sinclair of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Dr. Takashi Wada of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Dr. Kurt Ransahoff of the Sansum Clinic and Ron Werft of Cottage Health System.
RSVPs to the event are not required.
— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing Antioch University.