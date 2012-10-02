Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:25 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Buynak & Fauver and Archbald & Spray Law Firms Merge

Companies join forces to provide a litigation practice as well as business services

By Marjorie Large for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP | October 2, 2012 | 6:30 p.m.

On Monday, some of the largest names in Santa Barbara law came together. Buynak & Fauver and Archbald & Spray have merged to become Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP.

Having been both strategic business advisors and courtroom advocates, the two firms recognized an opportunity to create a full-service law firm to benefit both present and future clients.

The merger joins an historical litigation practice with a younger and vibrant leader in transactional and business law matters. Archbald & Spray was established more than 50 years ago and has earned an enviable reputation among attorneys and judges statewide for its integrity and courtroom innovation and achievements. A&S represents Fortune 500 companies, defends class-action litigation and has successfully battled against the best adversaries, including the former “King of Torts,” Melvin Belli.

Buynak & Fauver, started seven years ago, has an impressive position in Santa Barbara’s business sector, representing more than 200 local businesses and forming at least one new business entity weekly. As trusted legal advisors, they have proactively represented clients in every aspect of their businesses, assisting startups, new ventures and established businesses. In addition, they are committed to the environment, providing green offices, as their Green Business certification attests.

BFAS’ goal is to approach law in a way that most firms don’t — focus on client relationships and use the law as a growth strategy for business.

“Buynak & Fauver has served the legal needs of our communities to allow individuals and businesses fulfill their dreams, to take advantage of opportunities, to succeed,” founder Tim Buynak said. “The merger with Archbald & Spray will ensure that success. It brings aboard some of the best litigators in our community, highly respected with excellent results in the state and federal courtrooms. The merger will allow the clients of both firms to realize their dreams and truly succeed.”

According to longtime A&S partner Douglas Large, “This law firm merger is a perfect example of the principle that, sometimes, 1 plus 1 can equal 3 — meaning, together, our combined legal talents will be more useful to and effective for our clients than either firm could be without the other.”

Buynak, Doug Large, Marcus Kocmur, Michael Fauver and Trevor Large will lead a firm of nine attorneys, three paralegals and support staff. And, with an office in Santa Ynez Valley, BFAS extends its presence countywide.

Buynak has an extensive legal and business background allowing him to create the most effective strategies for clients. Doug Large litigates in state and federal courts on commercial, construction and labor law matters, advises private and public management clients on employment law issues, and services the hospitality and energy industries, including preventative counseling. Fauver specializes in all aspects of business, corporate and employment law. Kocmur advises clients in real estate matters, the formation and governance of business entities and the purchase, management and disposition of business interests, assets and real property. Trevor Large concentrates on employment law, business and tort litigation, contract disputes, environmental claims and corporate matters.

BFAS is headquartered on the fourth floor of the El Paseo Building, 820 State St. Its Santa Ynez Valley office is located at 433 Alisal Road in Solvang. The firm will concentrate primarily on the following practice areas: business, tax, employment, energy, litigation, non profit, public entity, real estate, environmental and estate planning.

Click here for more information.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP.

