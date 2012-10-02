Connie Young Returns to Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as Private Client Advisor

She will work out of the bank's Private Wealth Management office in Ventura

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Connie Young has returned to the bank as a private client advisor.

In her new role, she will be working with clients in an advisory capacity in areas including financial planning, deposits, credit, investment management and trust services. She will be located in SBB&T’s Private Wealth Management office in Ventura.

Before her return as a private client advisor, Young was vice president and manager of the Ventura office of City National Bank, where she developed and managed business and preferred banking client relationships.

Before this, while at SBB&T, Young held several positions, including vice president and manager of the bank’s Montecito Village Commercial Wealth Center from 2009 to 2010. She personally managed portfolios for high-net worth clients with complex banking, lending and investment needs and worked with small- and middle-market companies, providing lending and cash management solutions.

Young also spent 12 years working with Union Bank of California, with her last position being vice president and manager of its Woodland Hills office.

“Connie’s extensive background in all aspects of private banking and wealth management is surpassed only by her strong interpersonal skills and attention to detail,” said Leo Hamill, SBB&T Private Wealth Management director. “We are fortunate to have a person of her caliber join our team and our clients will certainly benefit from her experience and expertise.”

Young lives in Oxnard and is very active in local community organizations. She serves a dual role of board member and treasurer of Downtown Rotary of Ventura and has been an active member of the Ventura, Oxnard and Woodland Hills chambers of commerce. She is also a founding board member of the Ventura Commerce and Education Foundation and the Ventura City Corporation, and served as a past president and advisory council member (2001-12) for the Ventura County Leadership Academy, where she received the Distinguished Alumni of the Year award in 2006.

Young studied business administration and history at Ventura College and is a 2006 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.