‘Fixing the Global Economy’ Focus of Free Public Forum in Santa Barbara

Center for Global Dialogue event will feature former ABC News correspondent Sander Vanocur as moderator

By Marjorie Wass for the Center for Global Dialogue | October 2, 2012 | 4:21 p.m.

The Center for Global Dialogue will present a public forum titled “Fixing the Global Economy: Austerity, Stimulus or What?” beginning at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The event will feature two speakers: Benjamin Cohen, the Louis G. Lancaster professor of international political Economy at UC Santa Barbara, and Peter Naylor, a professor of economics and finance at Santa Barbara City College. Sander Vanocur, former chief diplomatic correspondent for ABC News and television writer for the Washington Post, will moderate.

The event will focus on the current downward spiral of global economies and how best to solve the ever-expanding situation. Cohen and Naylor will address the issue of government spending and whether it can help national economies recover or only serve to deepen the crisis.

“Global economies appear to be fast approaching a financial precipice with no apparent agreement how to fix the problem,” said Peter Haslund, founding board member and current chair of the Center for Global Dialogue. “Our organization has been closely following the situation, and we feel it is important for each and every Santa Barbaran to be as informed and involved as possible. We urge everyone to attend this free event.”

The Speakers

Cohen has been a member of the faculty of political science at UCSB since 1991, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses on international political economy. He previously taught at Princeton University and at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

His research interests mainly involve issues of international monetary and financial relations, and he has written about matters ranging from exchange rates and monetary integration to financial markets and international debt. His newest book, The Future of Global Currency: The Euro Versus the Dollar, was published in 2011 by Routledge.

Naylor is a professor of economics and finance, and Chairman of the Finance, International Business & Marketing Department at SBCC. Before his current position, he was assistant professor of economics at Pitzer College from 1977-81 and served as vice president of the Bank of Montecito from 1981-86.

The Moderator

Vanocur served as White House correspondent and national political correspondent for NBC News in the 1960s and early 1970s. After leaving NBC in 1971, he worked for PBS and as a television writer for the Washington Post.

He joined ABC News in 1977 and worked there until 1991, holding various positions, including chief diplomatic correspondent, and was anchor for Business World, the first regularly scheduled weekly business program. He covered the 1997, 1998 and 1999 World Economic Summits and was chief overview correspondent during the 1980 and 1984 presidential elections. He has taught at Duke University.

Refreshments will served at 5:15 p.m., with the program beginning at 5:45 p.m. Click here for more information about the forum.

The Center for Global Dialogue is an association of groups and individuals that fosters nonpartisan discussion of significant and challenging issues in the global village.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing the Center for Global Dialogue.

 
