Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:32 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Girl Scouts, Devereux Help the Monarch Migration at Isla Vista School

Troop 50853 picks up shovels in plant project to establish vital butterfly waystation on campus

By Steven Crandell for Girl Scout Troop 50853 | updated logo | October 2, 2012 | 2:40 p.m.

A Goleta-based Girl Scout troop has joined forces with the Devereux Foundation on an innovative project to celebrate the history of both organizations while providing for the future of migrating monarch butterflies in the area.

Both Girls Scouts and Devereux celebrate their 100th anniversaries this year. To honor the centenary and serve the community, Troop 50853 and Devereux California are teaming up to plant a monarch waystation at Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Road.

Devereux will provide the milkweed plants so vital to the monarchs’ survival after their long migration. Troop 50853, which has nine girls aged 9-10, will do the planting, which will take place on the campus beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited to help with the planting, and interested parties should bring a shovel and wear appropriate clothes.

“Many Goleta residents are familiar with the fantastic sight of the monarchs when tens of thousands gather at the Ellwood butterfly preserve in the winter,” said Troop leader Kathleen Clancy. “But most of us don’t know that the butterflies need milkweed and nectar sources to thrive. And these food sources are dwindling.”

The monarch waystation will not only provide food for the butterflies, it’s an educational opportunity for school children.

Isla Vista School Principal Lisa Maglione and garden educator Mike Vergeer say they welcome the new waystation on the campus as an addition to the school’s garden-based activities.

Devereux’s greenhouses, which provide therapeutic training opportunities for its clients, will supply the plants needed for the special project.

“The individuals we serve at Devereux grow and sell plants at the local farmers market and they also do volunteer restoration work at local preserves,” said Amy Evans, executive administrator of Devereux California. “The Monarch Butterfly project fits right in with both of these activities and we’re happy to support our community with this type of project.”

Devereux California provides programs for adults and elders with developmental and intellectual disabilities and/or emotional disorders; neurological impairments; and autism. Programs include campus-based residential services, adult day services and respite services, and community-based supported living and independent living services.

Troop 50853 and Devereux will work with guidance from a nonprofit organization, Monarch Watch.

— Steven Crandell is a Troop 50853 parent.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 