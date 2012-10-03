HICAP Experts to Hold Free Talk on Medicare Part D

Get answers to your questions before open enrollment begins Oct. 15

Open enrollment for Medicare Part D begins Oct. 15, and HICAP can help you get the Medicare D plan that is best for you.

HICAP, the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, provides free, unbiased information about Medicare.

Experts from HICAP will help you understand Medicare, prepare for open enrollment and get answers to your questions with a talk from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 23 at Sansum Clinic, 1225 North H St. in Lompoc.

The program is open to the community and free of charge.

To register or for more information, click here or call 866.829.0909.

— Margaret Weiss is the health education director for Sansum Clinic.