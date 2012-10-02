Nanette Virginia Henry Liepman, 1920-2012

Posted on October 2, 2012 | 12:38 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Nanette Virginia Henry Liepman of San Luis Obispo passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2012.

Liepman was born June 28, 1920, in Boston, Mass., to Alicia Virginia Clough Goldstein and Herman Henri Goldstein.

She was a talented artist and graduated cum laude from Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Mass., in 1941 with a major in theory of design. She joined the Naval Reserve WAVES program from 1943-46.

She married Hans Peter Liepman on Feb. 2, 1946, and had four children: Peter, Robert, Joan and Lise. She encouraged her children in the arts — literary, visual and musical. One of the family’s shared pleasures was going to her parents’ cottage on Drake’s Island in Maine.

In 1959, the family moved to Redondo Beach, Calif. Then in 1975, she and her husband moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Liepman enjoyed painting and traveling, and journeyed to the former Yugoslavia and to Mexico. She loved reading and writing, and had a great sense of humor.

She and Hans Peter retired to San Luis Obispo to be nearer to their children. There, she enjoyed Thursday Painters, and San Luis Chamber Orchestra and San Luis Symphony concerts. She also supported public radio and public television.

She is preceded in death by her husband Hans Peter. She is survived by son Peter Liepman and his wife, Susan, of Cambria; son Robert and his wife, Wendy, of San Luis Obsipo; daughter Joan of Los Angeles, daughter Lise Liepman and her husband, George Chittenden, of Albany, Calif. She is also survived by her grandsons Robin and Nicholas Liepman, her dear companion Robert Densham, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The Liepmans also wish to thank Kim Sorvig and the loving caregivers of Aunt Carol’s Place for their tender care in her final months.

Donations may be made in her name to San Luis Chamber Orchestra at 805.528.7795 or www.sanluischamberorchestra.org.