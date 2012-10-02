Santa Barbara Police to Host ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The first in a series of informal community meetings set for Oct. 18

The Santa Barbara Police Department invites the community to have “Coffee with a Cop.”

Please join the department in the first of a series of informal community meetings that will take place at different coffee shop venues throughout the city.

The first is planned for 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Starbucks at State and De la Guerra streets.

No agendas or guest speakers, just an opportunity to sit and talk to a Santa Barbara police officer about anything that may concern you.

For more information, call the beat coordinator at 805.897.2407.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.