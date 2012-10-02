Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:36 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Walt Bies Joins CALM’s Board of Trustees

He brings longtime experience with community volunteerism and youth coaching

By Jennifer Guess for CALM | October 2, 2012 | 11:59 a.m.

Walt Bies
Walt Bies

CALM is pleased to announce that Walt Bies has joined its Board of Trustees.

Bies is an active member of the Santa Barbara volunteer community and has been involved in coaching locally for the past 18 years, from Little League to AYSO. He has also volunteered at the Page Youth Center and Boys & Girls Clubs.

Bies has been working with FTI Services Inc. since 2002 as the president, when FTI acquired Advantsys Inc., a company he founded.

Since joining FTI, he has taken the lead of the commercial IT division and has grown the group’s revenue by more than 400 percent. Through Walt’s leadership, his team continues to expand technical capabilities as well as expand to geographic markets throughout California.

Before joining FTI, Bies owned and operated several IT-related businesses, including Computer Doctor, Direct Connect and Advantsys.

Since joining the Board of Trustees, Bies has been part of the facilities and now the marketing committees of the board.

“Through my coaching and volunteer work at the Page Youth Center and several Boys & Girls Clubs, I have seen firsthand when a child is hurting, and I am proud to be part of an organization that says ‘I Will Not Be Silent,’” Bies said. “CALM’s mission to prevent, assess and treat child abuse victims and families is a goal and message that I truly believe in and support.”

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 