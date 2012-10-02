Walt Bies Joins CALM’s Board of Trustees

CALM is pleased to announce that Walt Bies has joined its Board of Trustees.

Bies is an active member of the Santa Barbara volunteer community and has been involved in coaching locally for the past 18 years, from Little League to AYSO. He has also volunteered at the Page Youth Center and Boys & Girls Clubs.

Bies has been working with FTI Services Inc. since 2002 as the president, when FTI acquired Advantsys Inc., a company he founded.

Since joining FTI, he has taken the lead of the commercial IT division and has grown the group’s revenue by more than 400 percent. Through Walt’s leadership, his team continues to expand technical capabilities as well as expand to geographic markets throughout California.

Before joining FTI, Bies owned and operated several IT-related businesses, including Computer Doctor, Direct Connect and Advantsys.



Since joining the Board of Trustees, Bies has been part of the facilities and now the marketing committees of the board.

“Through my coaching and volunteer work at the Page Youth Center and several Boys & Girls Clubs, I have seen firsthand when a child is hurting, and I am proud to be part of an organization that says ‘I Will Not Be Silent,’” Bies said. “CALM’s mission to prevent, assess and treat child abuse victims and families is a goal and message that I truly believe in and support.”

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.