Basketball: Lady Bulls Stay Hot

Brandy Jimenez, Hallie Magee and Jordyn Lilly lead the way as the Goleta team posts another win.

The Goleta Lady Bulls, a fifth- and sixth-grade traveling basketball team, are on a roll, and it doesn’t seem as if that will end anytime soon.

Brandy Jimenez scored nine points and had five steals, and Hallie “The Beast” Magee pulled down 17 boards to lead the Lady Bulls to a 25-19 victory over the Santa Barbara Ballers.

Jordyn Lilly contributed eight points and nine rebounds as the Lady Bulls dominated the boards. The two-headed team of Magee and Lilly have been tenacious the past two games as the Lady Bulls have won three of their last five games.

“Jordyn and Hallie are monsters when it comes to rebounding. They want every rebound,” head coach Norman Lowe said. “The scary thing for the other teams is that they’re only going to get better.”

The final score doesn’t show how much the Lady Bulls controlled the game. They jumped out to 14-2 lead and were never threatened. The Ballers closed the gap to 20-17, but two steals by Jimenez led to four points and the game was over.

“Brandy is just a stud,” Lowe said. “She runs our team so efficiently and always, always comes up with the big steal or bucket for us.”

The other Lady Bulls contributing to the victory were Maisie Schulman, Cassandra Sanchez, Devan Staggs and Gwennie McInnes.

Norman Lowe is a coach and parent for the Goleta Lady Bulls.