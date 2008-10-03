Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:20 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Boaters Should Be Wary of Potato Patch

Weird things happen in the area off Santa Cruz Island; a watery monster can rear its head anytime.

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | October 3, 2008 | 8:33 p.m.

Article Image
When conditions are right, the Potato Patch at the west end of Santa Cruz Island serves up delectable results. (Capt. David Bacon / Noozhawk photo)

It is called the Potato Patch — a gnarly, snarly, troubled patch of water at the west end of Santa Cruz Island where Ma Nature is known to practice deviant behavior. Boaters should be very wary of the Potato Patch.

image
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)
Powerful northwest-flowing currents in a constantly expanding/contracting area, just west of Fraser Point, oppose large swells coming from the northwest, forcing open-ocean waves up and up and up. The currents are inconsistent, creating sudden towering surprises whenever the velocity suddenly ratchets up and forces swells upward.

How big do they get? I can recall one day on a charter, while rounding Fraser Point a good quarter-mile off the island in relatively flat seas, when a monstrous swell rose up under my vessel. I slammed the throttles of my big twin outboards forward to warp speed in order to overcome the raging current and the lift of the wave. I was just able to stay ahead of that watery mountain, and I’ll never forget the looks of awe on my passengers’ faces while they watched a 30-foot wave threatening to break on us from behind. With motors, as with politics, power has its advantages.

Weird things happen at the Potato Patch. For example, roiling underwater eddies occasionally collide to produce amazing aberrations of nature. On another charter fishing trip, we were traversing the area on a calm sunny day with no apparent cause for wariness, when Ma Nature struck a surprise blow from below. Fortunately, this salty ol’ skipper never lets my guard down and I was ready to react.

Multiple swirling eddies slammed together to force an 18-foot wave to rise up right in front of us. There was no time to alter course and run from it. I bellowed (skippers always bellow; it is our favorite thing to do), “All hands hang on tight. Now!” I spun the wheel just enough to keep the bow climbing up the wave and gunned the engines just enough to hold our position. The wave passed under us and conditions remained calm and comfortable the remainder of the morning.

So why on Earth would anyone want to take a boat into the Potato Patch? Good question. Answers include: 1) the area is absolutely gorgeous, 2) the most natural course around the island lies right through the Potato Patch, 3) there are more fish there than you can shake a fishing rod at, and 4) there is something in our human nature (applying doubly to those who take to the sea in boats) that makes us want to tempt the dickens out of Ma Nature.

I won’t tell you to stay clear of the Potato Patch. You might think I was trying to keep a great fishing honey-hole to myself. But I will advise experienced boaters to watch the water carefully and give the area a wide berth when conditions look unstable. Whenever you do enter the area, keep alert and watchful. I’ll recommend avoidance of the area to inexperienced boaters who might want to earn some stripes before venturing knowingly into these troubled waters.

Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 