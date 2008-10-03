Football: SBCC Starting Quarterback Sidelined With Back Injury

The Vaqueros will be seeking their first win of the season on Saturday against L.A. Southwest.

Just when the Santa Barbara City College football team was adjusting to injuries to a trio of offensive linemen, the Vaqueros suffered another setback last week when starting quarterback Conner Rehage went down with a back injury. Rehage was hurt in a 28-14 loss to Antelope Valley.

“He injured a vertebra (there are 33 bones in the vertebral [spinal] column) and may be out for a while,” coach Craig Moropoulos said of his sophomore quarterback from Dos Pueblos High School. “It’s been a challenge, but we’ll make the adjustment.”

The Vaqueros (0-4, 0-1) are seeking their first win of the season on Saturday against an L.A. Southwest squad (1-3, 1-0) that got its first win last week over East L.A., 49-13. The American Pacific Conference game kicks off at 6 p.m. in La Playa Stadium.

Austin Civita, a 6-4 transfer from Canyons, will get the start at quarterback for SBCC with receiver Oscar Loza serving as the backup. Civita directed a 55-yard scoring drive in the waning moments last week, capped by a 19-yard TD pass to Xavier Johnson. In the third quarter, Rehage tossed a 48-yard TD pass to Sean Hutchinson that trimmed the deficit to 14-7.

One of SBCC’s injured offensive linemen, Juan Gutierrez, practiced this week and could play Saturday.

Sophomore linebacker Nate Goldie was named APC defensive player of the week after making nine tackles and recovering two fumbles. The Vaqueros held the Marauders to three first downs and 47 total yards in a scoreless first half.

Billy Malliard had a big game for L.A. Southwest last Saturday, gaining 177 yards on 17 attempts with TDs of 51, 35 and 4 yards. The Cougars won big, despite huge disadvantages in first downs (21-11) and time of possession (38 minutes to 22).

“They’re very athletic with a quarterback (Torrey Harkness) who makes a lot of plays,” Moropoulos said. “They’re very aggressive on defense.”

Santa Barbara beat the Cougars 43-20 last year and leads the series 6-4.

After taking a bye on Oct. 11, SBCC will hit the road for games at Santa Monica and L.A. Pierce.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.