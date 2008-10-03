Regional Legislative Alliance Endorses Measure A

The Regional Legislative Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties voted to endorse Measure A, Santa Barbara County’s renewal of the transportation infrastructure sales tax.
The businesses and organizations that are members and associates of the Regional Legislative Alliance rely on efficient and safe travel routes for the movement of goods and employees. Not only is Highway 101 used by businesses in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, but it is a major thoroughfare for commerce from one end of California to the other.
The Regional Legislative Alliance is a cooperative council of 11 leading chambers of commerce and associations in the Santa Barbara and Ventura county region. It represents more than 300,000 jobs and is a unified voice for the business community working to improve and enhance the business climate.
Valerie Kushnerov represents the Regional Legislative Alliance.