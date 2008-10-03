Regional Legislative Alliance Endorses Measure A

Measure A would ensure a continuation of critical funding for regional projects with benefits to residents and businesses countywide by raising more than $1 billion in transportation infrastructure funding during the next 30 years.The businesses and organizations that are members and associates of the Regional Legislative Alliance rely on efficient and safe travel routes for the movement of goods and employees. Not only is Highway 101 used by businesses in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, but it is a major thoroughfare for commerce from one end of California to the other.The Regional Legislative Alliance is a cooperative council of 11 leading chambers of commerce and associations in the Santa Barbara and Ventura county region. It represents more than 300,000 jobs and is a unified voice for the business community working to improve and enhance the business climate.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >