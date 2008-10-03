Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 12:11 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Serendipity: We Have the Energy

Using technologies that already exist or are on the horizon, we can become "Fossil-free by '33."

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | October 3, 2008 | 3:31 p.m.

When the hot air generated by the presidential campaigns has dissipated, Santa Barbarans will save energy by viewing less Internet and TV news. But we can save even more by tuning in to the Community Environmental Council’s “Fossil-Free by ‘33” campaign. If achieved, Santa Barbara can become one of the pre-eminent sources for energy solutions in the United States. How can the greatest and least among us get on board for energy sustainability in 25 years?

image
Karen Telleen-Lawton

Tam Hunt, the CEC’s energy program director, is convinced that we can achieve “Fossil-free by ‘33” using technologies that already exist or are on the horizon, if the public demands it. So what’s in it for John and Jane Q. Public? 

The crux is, fossil fuels produce a litany of side effects. We’ve heard many of them, but perhaps not as succinctly as the CEC delivers it. Chief among them are health effects including respiratory problems, heat-related deaths and illnesses, the spread of disease and drought. Environmental effects of burning fossil fuels include air and water pollution, climate change and species loss — my big issue. Economy-wise, our fossil fuel demand requires more money with dwindling supply, a huge portion of our national security dollars, and property loss and skyrocketing insurance claims from carbon-induced climate change.

Energy’s global reach seems to thwart local and individual efforts to improve. But CEC officials say otherwise, and they back their words with measurable goals. What is great, according to Hunt, is that the goals are achievable and we’re already on our way.

Hunt predicts a 3 percent reduction in fuel use in 2008 alone: well on the way to the interim 2010 goal of a 10 percent reduction in projected use. “A lot of this reduction can be attributed to higher energy prices resulting in conservation and better choices in car purchases,” he says.

For homes and businesses, Edison is partnering with local government to spread the word about energy efficiency. This outreach effort is being transformed into a resource program that will have numerical goals for energy efficiency improvements.

Then there is industry-level change. A wind farm in Lompoc passed the county’s planning department by a vote of 5-0 on Tuesday. Acciona, the Spanish company that owns the project, hopes to begin construction in the spring. As Hunt and Megan Birney explained for Noozhawk (click here to read their commentary), we most likely will achieve our large-scale wind energy goal, generating 11.9 billion kWh by 2020, if this is approved and built. The project’s price would be lower than clean coal and comparable to nuclear power.

There’s also solar, an abundant resource on the South Coast. “We see three major utility-scale solar projects up in the Carrizo Plains,” Hunt says. They use mirrors instead of photovoltaic cells, so heat passes through the turbines. As with wind power, there are environmental issues to solve, but the three projects would generate far more power than San Louis Obispo requires, allowing Santa Barbara to help meet its goals through purchase. 

I can’t help but come back to the economy, where the environment meets the pencil. An economic analysis for Santa Barbara County finds that the county as a whole would save more than $1.5 billion each year by 2030 in a fossil-free future. By 2020, the county would save $418 million each year — equivalent to $830 per person each year.

In fact, companies such as clipper Windpower, the Solar Energy Company, REC Solar and American Ethanol are among the local environmental companies creating hundreds of jobs in the past few years. On the household side, there is an embarrassment of rich options, from passive solar water heat to fluorescent bulbs to fuel efficient automobiles.

Demand it from your government, and demand it for yourself. It’s a win-win for Santa Barbara, and that’s definitely sustainable.

Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations supporting sustainability. Graze her writing and excerpts from Canyon Voices: the Nature of Rattlesnake Canyon at www.canyonvoices.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 