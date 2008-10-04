Soccer: Knight Leads SBCC Past Defending Champion Oxnard

Knight, the state leader in goals last year, scored both goals in the Vaquero men's 2-1 win.

Mark Knight scored both goals on Friday as the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team opened a five-game road trip in fine fashion with a 2-1 men’s soccer victory at defending WSC champion Oxnard. The Vaqueros (7-3, 2-0) took a 1-0 halftime lead when The Vaqueros (7-3, 2-0) took a 1-0 halftime lead when Scott Wells set up Knight in the 41st minute. Sergio Garcia tied it for Oxnard (4-5-1, 0-1-1) in the 70th minute before Knight scored the game-winner in the 80th minute after a good run by Jordan Leeming Knight, the state leader in goals last year with 28, recorded his ninth and 10th of the season, helping the Vaqueros to their third win in four games. “Mark made a great turn just inside the box and finished in the bottom right-hand corner,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said of the game-winning goal. “It was a battle out there, and both teams could have played better. I know we could have played better.” The Vaqueros return to action on Tuesday at Citrus. Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

