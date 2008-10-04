Soccer: Knight Leads SBCC Past Defending Champion Oxnard
Knight, the state leader in goals last year, scored both goals in the Vaquero men's 2-1 win.
By Dave Loveton | October 4, 2008 | 1:51 a.m.
Mark Knight scored both goals on Friday as the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team opened a five-game road trip in fine fashion with a 2-1 men’s soccer victory at defending WSC champion Oxnard.
The Vaqueros (7-3, 2-0) took a 1-0 halftime lead when Scott Wells
set up Knight in the 41st minute. Sergio Garcia tied it for Oxnard (4-5-1, 0-1-1) in the 70th minute before Knight scored the game-winner in the 80th minute after a good run by Jordan Leeming
.
Knight, the state leader in goals last year with 28, recorded his ninth and 10th of the season, helping the Vaqueros to their third win in four games.
“Mark made a great turn just inside the box and finished in the bottom right-hand corner,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said of the game-winning goal. “It was a battle out there, and both teams could have played better. I know we could have played better.”
The Vaqueros return to action on Tuesday at Citrus.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.
