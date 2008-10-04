Soccer: Lady Vaqueros Net Fifth Straight Shutout
Courtney Belsheim gets SBCC going as it rolls past West L.A. 5-0.
By Dave Loveton | October 4, 2008 | 2:39 a.m.
Courtney Belsheim scored in the first minute and then assisted on the next two goals as the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team rolled past West L.A. 5-0 on Friday at La Playa Stadium.
The Vaqueros, who were ranked No. 4 in the state before the game, moved into the top spot in Southern California with their fifth straight shutout. They’re 4-0-1 during that stretch. SBCC, which has outscored its opponents 33-4, remained unbeaten with a 7-0-4 overall record and a 2-0 mark in WSC play. The Oilers fell to 0-9, 0-2.
Laura Spivack and Maria Johansen added first-half goals, stretching the lead to 3-0 at halftime. Shannon Lynott (69th minute) and Kila MacNaughton (73rd) scored the last two goals, with Brieanna Wright assisting on both.
The Vaqueros will be home for their next two games: Friday vs. Oxnard and Oct. 14 vs. Cuesta.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.
