Soccer: Lady Vaqueros Net Fifth Straight Shutout

The Vaqueros will be home for their next two games: Friday vs. Oxnard and Oct. 14 vs. Cuesta.

The Vaqueros, who were ranked No. 4 in the state before the game, moved into the top spot in Southern California with their fifth straight shutout. They’re 4-0-1 during that stretch. SBCC, which has outscored its opponents 33-4, remained unbeaten with a 7-0-4 overall record and a 2-0 mark in WSC play. The Oilers fell to 0-9, 0-2.

Courtney Belsheim scored in the first minute and then assisted on the next two goals as the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team rolled past West L.A. 5-0 on Friday at La Playa Stadium.

