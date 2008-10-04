Volleyball: SBCC Falls to Bakersfield in Five

The Vaqueros took a 2-1 lead in sets but couldn't close out the nonconference match.

After taking a 2-1 lead in sets, the Santa Barbara City College volleyball team couldn’t close out its nonconference match with Bakersfield on Friday night, falling 3-2 at the Sports Pavilion.

The Renegades, ranked 20th in California, improved to 9-3 with the 18-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-22, 15-8 victory.

Vaquero coach Ed Gover shuffled his lineup, with libero Vanessa Shaw playing outside hitter and Chelsey Forrey taking her spot at libero. Jessica Tune led SBCC (1-8) with 22 kills, and Maria Mayer had 10. Forrey was the dig leader with 22, followed by Shaw with 15.

“It was an excellent match, very competitive,” Gover said. “They earned that win, we didn’t give it to them. This is a big step forward for us.”

SBCC completes its nonconference slate on Saturday with a 6 p.m. home match against Cuyamaca of San Diego.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.