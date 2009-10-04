Rick Knutsen: Progressive Democrats Must Take Back Control of Health-Care Debate

Recent broadcasts on Air America, NPR, CNN and MSNBC have strengthened my belief that Progressive Democrats could have done much more to make the public discourse about health-care reform easier to understand.

After all, we repeatedly hear from every quarter of the media that President Barack Obama and his progressive/public-option phalanx are puzzled that Americans don’t get it, that Americans are confused, fearful and/or cynical.

Fear and doubt arise from (a) confusion over the relative merits (and costs) of competing reform bills under consideration, and (b) failure to understand the differences between the benefits and costs of government-sponsored programs (e.g., Medicare, VA) and those of private insurers (e.g., Cigna, Health Net).

But there is a third contributor to the glacial progress of healthcare reform: media, academia and Congress have become cozy and comfortable with a vocabulary that — although efficient and convenient for routine daily dialogue — does little to engender understanding (and thereby confidence) among millions of Americans.

Trigger, public option, single payer, reconciliation, blue-dog, astro-turf, co-ops, tort reform, death panels, caps, doughnut holes ... are but a small sample of the jargon.

E.g., consider the term “co-op”: These health-care “creatures” are relatively rare and their geographic coverage small. Until several months ago, many Americans had never heard of a co-op. Most probably do not grasp the unique features of a co-op and, thus, are unable to understand the differences between a co-op and the other reform elements under congressional consideration.

For many — if not most — Americans, the task of wading through the baffling arcana of health-care legislation has been made needlessly difficult by the use of words and phrases that (a) they do not fully (if at all) understand, and (b) that are now routinely used among lamakers, health-care professionals, media luminaries and their pool of standby guests: professors, political analysts, health-care industry watchers, venerated oracles, etc. Who among the foregoing has made a focused effort to lift the fog?

Is it arrogance — or is it indifference — that finds progressive Democrats, lawmakers, health-care reform advocates and media talk-show hosts chatting so comfortably in a dialect that does not clarify, but instead creates another labyrinth between the legislation itself and the American people?

That many Americans are fearful and confused is plainly evident. And for evidence, one need look no further than the public gatherings where protesters’ placards scream groundless fears and menacing slogans that are, frankly, clarion expressions of ignorance.

Then why haven’t more in the media taken the initiative to push back the fog, to generate more light in order to turn down the heat? While doing so may not produce a huge and/or swift about-face among health-care reform opponents or tilt the undecided, it might calm fears (both rational and irrational) that have hamstrung reform legislation from the beginning.

Long before we approached the third act of this super-heated national debate, leaders in the Progressive movement could have made it a top priority to broadcast a glossary to make it easier for Americans to understand the benefits and costs of reform proposals.

Consider the term “death panels,” a terrifying term coined by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in early August. The death-panel issue should have been expunged from the national debate within days of Palin’s attack. Instead, it took weeks. Democrats slowly arose from their recumbent positions to counter Palin’s attack. Too late.

The grim specter of “death panels” gained traction in the national dialogue due, in part, to the slow ... and fuzzy ... response by Democrats who became bogged down in “end of life” directives, and other discretionary legal instruments that, though important, constituted little more than a defensive response.

A defensive posture has no chance of vanquishing opponents who are determined to crush health-care reform at any cost — or eternally delay reform with ruses that are framed in rhetoric like “let’s get it right,” “start over” and ”hit the reset button.”

Belatedly, public-option Democrats came up with the following simple, succinct offensive:

» It is the for-profit health-care insurers that are the death panels.

» It is Cigna, UnitedHealthCare, WellPoint, Health Net, etc. that terminate coverage for life–threatening illnesses, that deny coverage for preexisting illnesses and that search for reasons to cancel insurance policies when an insured is hurting the insurer’s bottom line.

» And far too belatedly, the Democrats drew a clear, simple distinction between private insurers (which impose lifetime benefit caps) and government programs (Medicare and the VA, for instance) that do not impose lifetime benefit caps, or deny a claim because of a preexisting condition.

Health-care reform advocates are in a battle against a tireless and relentless juggernaut: the for-profit health-care insurance industry. Thus, Progressive Democrats must avail themselves of every advantage, and perseveringly seek new advantages if they are to prevail against a formidable foe that continuously dips into its huge war chest to buy off the men and women whom we Americans elected to represent us. In short, progressive Democrats are in an ugly battle with an alarming number of elected officials who are little more than shills for private insurance corporations.

Progressive Democrats have long been encumbered by a triple handicap: (1) massive, complex legislative proposals whose relative merits are being described in (2) a thickening layer of terms and phrases that are not self-explanatory and which have specialized meaning when applied to health-care reform, and (3) the covert chicanery of health-care insurance corporations whose agenda is to engender confusion and fear.

Of these handicaps, progressive Democrats can take immediate control of the second: clarifying ill-defined and undefined terms that have needlessly prolonged confusion and fear ... and thus prolonged the debate.

Sen. Ted Kennedy’s life work was trying to push health-care reform through Congress. Forty-seven years of pushing! It is sad that he passed away before the benefits of his life’s work were conferred upon millions who live in constant fear of sinking into financial ruin caused by serious illnesses.

Let’s make it easier to realize President Obama’s (and Ted Kennedy’s) vision. Make it clear. Keep it simple.

— Rick Knutsen retired to Carpinteria to indulge his lifelong interest in architecture, preservation of architecturally significant buildings, urban planning, preservation of open spaces, politics and classical music.