Bill Cirone Honored at Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Benefit

For the ninth year, Gerd Jordano served as emcee at Saturday’s annual fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

The festivities were held at Rancho Dos Pueblos, where Santa Barbara County schools Superintendent Bill Cirone was honored for his work on the boards of the Hazelden Foundation, the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse and the Santa Barbara Fighting Back Task Force.

The Dixie Daddies performed Dixieland music for the “Take Me Out to the Bayou” event. Southern barbecue presented by Lorraine Lim Catering.

A silent auction helped raise some $300,000 to help the homeless and recovering addicts at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, 535 E. Yanonali St. and 24 W. Arrellaga St. For 45 years, the rescue mission has helped hundreds of men and women turn their lives around from drug or alcohol and re-entering society as sober, productive members of their communities.

