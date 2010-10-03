Cool Temperatures Return to Santa Barbara, with Chance of Showers

Storm due Monday may bring some rain with it through midweek

An unseasonably cold storm is expected to push into Southern California on Monday, bringing much cooler temperatures than usual — or, on the South Coast perhaps, returning much cooler temperatures — to the region. The change in weather also means a chance of rain and even snow across the higher mountain peaks.

While Sunday will become mostly sunny in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, clouds will increase overnight with patchy fog and a chance of drizzle late Sunday.

The weather forecast for Monday is mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers, increasing to 30 percent Tuesday and falling to 20 percent Wednesday. Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny, and sunshine and higher temperatures are likely to return Friday for the weekend.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s through Thursday, before they start climbing into the 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

