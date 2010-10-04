Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:05 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Politics of Personal Destruction

By Diana Thorn | October 4, 2010 | 12:18 a.m.

During the last 18 months, President Barack Obama and both houses of Congress have been controlled by the progressive, socialist-leaning left. Their goal: Government control of our lives and the economy. In short: America today is in shambles because of their irresponsible actions.

Fast forward to the Nov. 2 midterm elections. We see many candidates running for office for the first time, many supported by the Tea Party movement. Why? Americans have had enough. They do not like the direction America is going, the corruption in the government and the government’s tone-deaf attitude toward “We the People.”

What is the answer and strategy of the far left in the Nov. 2 elections? Play the “Politics of Personal Destruction” card. Instead of running on their records (failed policies) or future solutions to our problems, they are carrying out nasty, personal attacks that cross the line against their opponents. In California, we see this with the attacks on Meg Whitman, using race, immigration and class warfare by a celebrity-driven, Jerry Brown-supporting lawyer.

Whatever happened to discussing issues and solutions to our complex problems? In New York, we see the corrupt, biased media go after Carl Paladino, who is running for governor. Instead of dealing with issues, the media trespass and infringe on the civil rights of an 11-year-old girl. Disgraceful. Of course, President Obama’s girls are off limits.

Finally, we see President Obama, the media and other prominent politicians smearing, marginalizing and threatening conservatives like Sarah Palin and Michele Bachmann, as well as Tea Party-supported candidates like Sharron Angle.

Enough is enough. It is time to elect candidates who focus on the issues and solutions, and do what is best for America. On Nov. 2, vote out all corrupt, power-hungry, dishonest politicians. It is time to take back America.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

